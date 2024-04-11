Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The pro-Hamas group Students for Justice in Palestine on Monday posted on Instagram: “Our SJP chapter at American University has been placed on probation after a grueling disciplinary hearing regarding a silent call for divestment that took place on February 8th, 2024. This decision has been made to intimidate us into silence and normalize the occupation’s genocidal campaign, but we all know this will not shut down the movement.”

The AU students’ newspaper, The Eagle, reported the school had placed the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine on probation, following a disciplinary conference that discussed the group’s February 8 violation of the new ban on indoor protesting.

The school’s new policy was developed with the Anti-Defamation League.

On February 8th, approximately 30 protestors silently made their way through the quad and inside two university buildings, carrying placards urging AU to cease its support for Israel. The protest concluded outside the Mary Graydon Center.

SJP’s march through the two buildings made it the first group to demonstrate indoors since the University’s recent ban on indoor protesting.

Speaking of intimidation, many protesters covered their faces with keffiyehs, the scarves associated with the terrorist groups Hamas and Fatah.

American University was established by an Act of Congress in 1893, at the urging of Methodist bishop John Fletcher Hurst, who sought to create an institution that would promote public service, internationalism, and pragmatic idealism. It is a private, federally chartered research university in Washington, D.C.

