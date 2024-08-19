Photo Credit: Google Maps

After two decades, Ramaz, a prestigious Jewish high school on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, reports that none of its graduates will attend Columbia College this year. The school attributes this shift partly to worries about antisemitism on campus.

Meanwhile, Yeshiva University is experiencing a significant surge in undergraduate enrollment this fall, reaching levels not seen in the past 15 years, according to university officials.

The modern Orthodox Jewish institution in New York City has witnessed a remarkable 75% increase in transfer students during the previous spring semester. Additionally, the university reported receiving a record-breaking number of undergraduate applications in the last academic year, with the waitlist doubling in size compared to the previous year.

Official university data reveal a notable increase in full-time undergraduate attendance, with 2,185 students enrolled in the spring semester, up from 2,033 in spring 2023. This uptick in enrollment marks a positive trend for the institution, highlighting its growing appeal among prospective students.

Ramaz released a statement pointing to anti-Israel demonstrations and perceived hostility towards Jewish students at Columbia as factors influencing their students’ choices. Although some Ramaz alumni opted for other Columbia University programs, the undergraduate college saw no enrollments from this year’s class.

“Ramaz provides as much information as possible about the situation at various colleges of interest, and we have given priority to issues surrounding the horrific rise in antisemitic instances at some schools so that our students and their families can make informed decisions about which colleges are right for them,” a spokesperson for the high school said in an e-mail.

Ramaz has taken an active role in informing students about college environments, particularly highlighting the increase in antisemitic events, as reported by The NY Post. This reflects a growing trend among Jewish educators and families to consider not only academic prospects but also Jewish students’ safety and comfort when choosing colleges.

In their statement to the NY Post, Ramaz emphasized their thorough approach: “We’ve prioritized discussing the alarming rise in antisemitism at certain institutions, enabling our students and their families to make well-informed college choices.”

“For the first time in over 20 years, we will not have a Ramaz graduate enrolling in Columbia College,” Ramaz said in its statement to The Post.

According to the high school, while Columbia College itself saw no enrollments from Ramaz’s graduating class, the school’s affiliates did attract some students. One Ramaz graduate opted for Columbia’s School of General Studies, and three chose to attend Barnard College, a women’s college associated with Columbia University.

This view aligns with that of former NYC Council member Rory Lancman, a notable Jewish civil rights advocate and Columbia Law alumnus, who has publicly urged Jewish students to avoid Columbia and similar schools that he believes don’t adequately address antisemitism.

Lancman, a parent of two Ramaz alumnae, voiced strong worries about Columbia’s present atmosphere. Speaking to The Post, he stated, “Jewish families are making their stance clear by selecting institutions that actively address antisemitism.” This sentiment isn’t unique to Lancman but echoes a wider trend in the Jewish community. Many families are now reevaluating their conventional university preferences due to the increasing hostility found on some campuses.

Yeshiva University officials attribute part of their recent enrollment growth to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and its impact on college campuses nationwide. Media reports suggest that Jewish students, who might have previously considered or attended secular colleges, are now viewing those institutions as potentially unwelcoming environments due to concerns about antisemitism.

Rabbi Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, highlighted that students choosing his institution are not worried about facing such challenges on campus. This distinction has contributed to the university’s appeal. Rabbi Berman noted that some transfer students are coming from prestigious institutions, including Ivy League schools like the University of Pennsylvania, as well as Barnard College and Columbia University.

The shift in enrollment patterns reflects broader concerns about campus climate and safety for Jewish students in the wake of recent events and protests related to the Middle East conflict.

