(JNS) Yeshiva University and cybersecurity. The former conjures up images of Jewish tradition and religious study. The latter takes a deep dive into a high-tech digital world of criminals and rogue actors.

The two have now been melded together in a nationally recognized way.

Yeshiva’s online cybersecurity master’s degree program at the Katz School for Science and Health recently obtained Fortune magazine’s ranking as the No. 2 cybersecurity graduate program in the country. It puts the program in an illustrious class with the likes of the University of California, Berkeley, and Johns Hopkins University.

“Over the past five years, we’ve launched 25 new graduate programs in areas like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, the health fields, and speech and language pathology, and it’s brought this university over 60% growth in graduate-school students,” Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, told JNS.

“At the same time, it highlights our deep connection to Israel. One of Yeshiva University’s great strengths is that we are proud Zionists, and we look for opportunities to partner with Israel—to strengthen what I call the YU-Israel superhighway. The cybersecurity program is a great example of it,” said Berman, noting Israel’s status as a global leader in cybersecurity.

Mike Wagenheim

