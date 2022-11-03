Photo Credit: FBI

The FBI office in Newark posted on Twitter, on Thursday afternoon, that they received a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. They’ve asked that people take security precautions. All the synagogues in New Jersey received priority notifications from the FBI.

The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police. pic.twitter.com/e64XSmQvNc — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) November 3, 2022

The FBI added that they are taking proactive measures along with the warning and their investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.