The FBI office in Newark posted on Twitter, on Thursday afternoon, that they received a credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. They’ve asked that people take security precautions. All the synagogues in New Jersey received priority notifications from the FBI.

The FBI added that they are taking proactive measures along with the warning and their investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

