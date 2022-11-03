Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Itamar Ben-Gvir celebrates after the elections.

The final tally of the election votes for the 25th Knesset has produced a clear winner…


Final Count: 100% Voter Participation 4,763,694 Votes 70.17% of all eligible voters

% Counted		 46.29% 64.6% 71.73% 87.06%
95.54%		 100%
Likud 31 33 32 30 32 32
Yesh Atid 23 25 23 24 24 24
Religious Zionism 15 14 14 13 14 14
National Camp 12 12 12 11 12 12
Shas 11 12 12 11 11 11
UTJ 9 10 9 8 8 7
Israel Beytenu 5 6 5 5 5 6
Labor 5 4 4 4 4 4
Meretz 4 0 0 4 0 0
Ra’am 0 0 5 5 5 5
Hadash-Ta’al 5 4 4 5 5 5
Rightwing 66 69 67 62 65 64
Leftwing 49 47 44 48 45 46
Arab Parties 5 4 9 10 10 10
Jewish Press News Desk
