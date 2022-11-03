Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
The final tally of the election votes for the 25th Knesset has produced a clear winner…
Final Count: 100% Voter Participation 4,763,694 Votes 70.17% of all eligible voters
% Counted
|46.29%
|64.6%
|71.73%
|87.06%
95.54%
|100%
|Likud
|31
|33
|32
|30
|32
|32
|Yesh Atid
|23
|25
|23
|24
|24
|24
|Religious Zionism
|15
|14
|14
|13
|14
|14
|National Camp
|12
|12
|12
|11
|12
|12
|Shas
|11
|12
|12
|11
|11
|11
|UTJ
|9
|10
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Israel Beytenu
|5
|6
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Labor
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Meretz
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Ra’am
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hadash-Ta’al
|5
|4
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Rightwing
|66
|69
|67
|62
|65
|64
|Leftwing
|49
|47
|44
|48
|45
|46
|Arab Parties
|5
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
