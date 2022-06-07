Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is no stranger to death threats against him, but this one takes the cake. A man with a strong Arab accent phoned MK Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday and threatened to shoot Ben-Gvir, his family and his children.

The man identified himself as Abed, claimed he was a policeman, and said he had a gun with 16 bullets and he was on his way from the north to shoot them.

Ben-Gvir was calm, cool and collected throughout the entire threatening conversation.

The initial investigation indicates the caller was not a policeman, but may have been calling from a policeman’s phone.