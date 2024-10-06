Photo Credit: Dennis Sparks / Flickr

During a Jewish holiday dinner on Wednesday evening, an armed intruder wearing a mask entered a Southfield rabbi’s home where approximately 20 University of Michigan students were gathered. Rabbi Mendy Klahr who works with the university community, was hosting the meal when the incident occurred. While the intruder displayed a weapon, no shots were fired and no one was injured, according to Southfield police and university officials.

The break-in occurred as people were gathering to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. This incident follows a series of reported attacks targeting Jewish students around the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus in recent weeks.

According to a Southfield Police Department press release, “The suspect was armed with a handgun and stated, ‘I’m taking everything, give me everything.’ The preliminary investigation indicates this was a crime of opportunity. However, the investigation is ongoing.”

Authorities have identified the primary suspect and are working to take him into custody. They have already arrested one alleged accomplice in connection with the incident.

An individual gained entry through an unlocked backdoor while armed with a handgun, took a bag, and subsequently left the location. This event transpired just before 11 PM, and there were no reported injuries.

A woman who may have been the intruder’s accomplice was taken into custody.

