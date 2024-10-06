Photo Credit: White House

The Biden-Harris administration plans to send $157 million in new funding to “populations affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region,” drawing criticism, including from members of Congress, that the the monies are being misdirected.

“The United States will provide nearly $157 million in new U.S. humanitarian assistance to support populations affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region,” stated U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday. “This funding will address new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugee populations inside Lebanon and the communities that host them. The assistance will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic nominee for president, stated on Saturday that “the people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation.”

“I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there. To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon for essential needs such as food, shelter, water, protection and sanitation to help those who have been displaced by the recent conflict,” she stated. “This additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) allowed that the Lebanese people “have indeed suffered badly—at the hands of Iran.”

“So why are we giving $157 million to a semi-failed state overrun by Iranian-backed terrorists?” Cotton wrote. “Let the ayatollahs fix their own mess.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sending $157 million of your tax dollars to Lebanon and only sending $100 million to communities devastated by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina,” wrote Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). “This shows you their priorities are not America first.”

“Read the room madam vice president,” wrote Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.). “Americans are in need and we should take care of our own first.”

David Friedman, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel, wrote that the Lebanese people “are subjugated by Hezbollah, as they have been for more than 20 years.”

“Your policies, especially funding Iran for the past three years, has only increased Hezbollah’s power and weaponry,” Friedman wrote. “But sure, send them more money.”

Marc Zell, chairman of the Republican Overseas Israel, wrote that the Biden administration’s decision “is outrageous for at least three reasons.”

“The Harris-Biden administration should be using the $157 million to fund FEMA’s rescue operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Geogria and Tennessee,” Zell wrote.

He added that “the Lebanese should not receive a dime in U.S. aid until they force Hezbollah to abandon southern Lebanon so that Israeli evacuees can return to their homes” and that “giving aid to Lebanon in the midst of Israel’s fight to survive is a betrayal of America’s most loyal ally and the only democracy in the Middle East.”

