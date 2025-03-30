Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Eyal Yaffe, CEO of the “Kippur Fighters 73” organization, was arrested last week on suspicion of committing an indecent act against a 23-year-old female Border Police officer during a demonstration near the Knesset. According to the court, Yaffe “pressed against and rubbed against her from behind in plain view—an act intended to humiliate her,” which was only halted due to the vigilance of another female officer, who shoved him off her colleague. Judge Arnon Eitan described the incident as “a brazen act, showing no restraint or fear of the law, indicative of a clear danger.”

The suspect was arrested last Friday by police detectives under a court order issued the previous day. He is accused of indecent assault, participating in an illegal gathering, assault, and obstructing a police officer in the performance of her duty.

תיעוד ממעצר המפגין, בן 73, שנחשד בביצוע הטרדה מינית כלפי לוחמת מג”ב@HGoldich

(צילום: דוברו המשטרה) https://t.co/DgacoPEix0 pic.twitter.com/s5pmLJnhKR — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 28, 2025

During the arrest, detectives searched his home in an operation that extended into Shabbat. The search uncovered a cache of weapons, including a Kalashnikov rifle and a significant ammunition stock.

On Saturday night, the suspect was brought before the Magistrate Court for a remand hearing. The court granted the police request, extending Yaffe’s detention by five days, until Wednesday, April 2, to allow for the completion of the investigation into all allegations against him.

Much like the left in the West that ignored Hamas’s sexual crimes against Israeli women, the left in Israel sprung into action to defend Eyal Yaffe. Former Peace Now chairman Yariv Oppenheimer tweeted:

In the midst of a large, crowded demonstration, amidst a mad rush, Eyal Yaffe was filmed in a cooked video, with his body touching the body of a policewoman. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual harassment. I repeat: he was arrested on suspicion of sexual harassment. Eyal, who leads the activities of the Yom Kippur Fighters for Democracy, a moshavnik, a man of the land, thin, a bereaved brother, modest, almost monastic, dedicated to the struggle – sexually harasses a policewoman in the middle of a large demonstration. Do you get how hallucinated this is?

Turns out in Israel Me2 is only for leftist women.

In February 2023, Yaffe and his group were involved in a highly unusual incident in which a tank was stolen from the Tel Saki outpost in the Golan Heights, a memorial site for Yom Kippur War battles. The tank was moved as part of a protest against judicial reform and was later found near Kibbutz Gadot. At the time, police detained Yaffe for questioning along with the transport driver (Leftists Steal Tank for Anti-Judicial Reform Protest).

Stealing the tank from a sacred memorial site and humiliating a serving police officer stem from the same place: Yaffe and his aging ilk are angry at Israel’s demographic path that has led to right-wing, religious, and dark-skinned Israelis possibly reaching a permanent majority in the country’s political arena.

The vast majority of Israelis, on the left and on the right, have been avoiding the demonstrations, aware that their real enemies are Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. The only ones who keep showing up and using ever-increasing violence in actions as well as speech are the boomers.

Thank God they are all biodegradable…

