Photo Credit: Pennsylvania DOT

Law enforcement officials have named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the gunman in the attack on former US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Crooks, a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at the scene after firing on Trump from a rooftop outside the rally’s security perimeter in Butler, approximately 35 miles north of his residence. The FBI confirmed Crooks’ identity in an early Sunday morning statement.

Hardest picture of all time. pic.twitter.com/gjAkAChgOQ — Donald J. Trump ?? News (@DonaldTNews) July 13, 2024

Advertisement





As of Sunday, federal investigators reported no clear ideological motive behind the attempted assassination of the former president at a crowded campaign event. Officials believe the assailant acted independently. On Saturday evening, he used a legally acquired AR-style rifle belonging to his father to open fire. Law enforcement responded swiftly, resulting in Crooks’ death.

During a media briefing, FBI Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek stated, “Current evidence suggests the shooter operated alone, and we’ve identified no ongoing public safety threats. While we haven’t yet determined an ideological motivation, I emphasize that this investigation is still in its early stages.”

The young shooter fits the stock description of American political assassins: they are described as quiet, keeping to themselves, with very few friends, and with three names: Lee Harvey Oswald (JFK), Mark David Chapman (John Lennon), Jared Lee Loughner (Rep. Gabrielle Giffords).

It should be noted, though, that John Wilkes Booth (Lincoln) was an outgoing drama queen with plenty of friends and a raging megalomania. So, the more things are the same…

Also, President William McKinley was assassinated by a shooter with only two names: Leon Czolgosz.

The individual accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump was described by classmates as a reserved student who excelled academically but struggled socially.

Peers recalled that the suspect, often seen in hunting or camouflage attire, had limited social connections and exhibited awkward behavior at school. “He would just stare blankly if someone addressed him directly,” Julianna Grooms, who graduated a year after Crooks, told the Wall Street Journal.

Some students speculated that he might one day become a school shooter. Boy were they wrong.

In contrast, residents of his well-maintained suburban neighborhood with brick ranch-style homes had little to no recollection of him. Local high school students scoured their social media networks for any information about him but found scant evidence of his online presence.

According to official reports, the incident resulted in one fatality among rally participants, with two additional individuals sustaining life-threatening injuries. The former president was also affected, reporting on social media that a bullet had grazed the upper portion of his ear. However, his campaign team assured the public that he was otherwise unharmed. Following the event, the former president returned to Newark, New Jersey.

Share this article on WhatsApp: