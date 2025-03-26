Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / Flash90

Five hundred Jewish and Christian faith leaders issued a letter in support of Mike Huckabee’s nomination for US Ambassador to Israel.

“Mike Huckabee has dedicated his life to building bridges between Jews and Christians,” said Rabbi TulyWeisz, Founder of Israel365 Action. “He understands all the shared challenges faced by Israel and America making him the ideal candidate for this role. We pray that his confirmation runs seamlessly and that he takes his place in Jerusalem immediately.”

In the letter, leaders from various religious communities praise Huckabee’s long-standing support for Israel and stress the importance of having a U.S. Ambassador who aligns with their biblical view on the country’s sovereignty. “With this choice of a prominent Christian leader, President Trump has made it clear that the bond between the United States and Israel is rooted, first and foremost, in the shared commitment to the truth of the word of God in the Bible,” the letter states.

Unfortunately, as of Wednesday, Mike Huckabee has not yet been confirmed as the US Ambassador to Israel. In November 2024, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Huckabee for the position, and the nomination was sent to the Senate on February 12, 2025, where it is currently pending before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Huckabee’s nomination has faced scrutiny due to his numerous statements in favor of Israel in its conflict with its Arab neighbors who wish to see its demise. Some critics have raised concerns about his qualifications, as if American ambassadors are not supposed to blame vicious murderers for their crimes.

If confirmed, Huckabee would be the first Evangelical Christian to serve as US Ambassador to Israel in recent decades. The delay in his confirmation has raised concerns, especially given the war in Gaza and the need for strong US-Israel relations.

During his Tuesday confirmation hearing, Huckabee emphasized that, if confirmed, he would prioritize the president’s views in his role as ambassador. “I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as someone who will respect and represent the President whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully grant me the honor of serving as ambassador to the State of Israel,” Huckabee said in his opening statement.

THE SCREAMING OPPOSITION

Several loud protests erupted at the beginning of the Senate confirmation hearing. Capitol Police removed several protesters at three different points during Huckabee’s opening statement.

The demonstrators shouted slogans such as “Jews say no” and “Free Palestine,” accusing Huckabee of “misusing Christianity to justify ethnic cleansing.”

“Israel and the US have desecrated the Holy Land, stop the ethnic cleansing,” one protester yelled.

Some senators, such as Ted Cruz (R-Texas), expressed support for Huckabee’s nomination, citing his long-standing pro-Israel stance. “You’re going to do a fantastic job, and I’m very happy to see your name for this position,” Cruz remarked.

However, senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) were critical of the former governor of Arkansas.

Senator Merkley raised concerns about Israel’s use of humanitarian aid as leverage in the Gaza war. “I have concerns about the use of humanitarian supplies as political leverage, which has been restricted repeatedly under international law. This is generally considered an illegitimate strategy of war,” Merkley said. “Have you had any concerns about Israel restricting the supplies of food to Gaza?”

In response, Huckabee stated that Israel had “provided 700 trucks a day” and that “there have been massive supplies” sent to Gaza.

After 600 trucks were indeed delivering aid each day during the ceasefire, Israel halted all humanitarian aid to Gaza after the end of the ceasefire on March 18.

Merkley countered Huckabee’s assertions, stating (as if any other nation in human history, including the United States had ever provided huge truckloads of humanitarian aid to its bloodthirsty enemies): “There have been extended periods where very few trucks at all have gotten in. And while we did have relief during the ceasefire, we are now in a new phase of extremely restricted supplies. There have been many, many international organizations reporting on this, so I know you’re not unaware of it.”

Merkley also pressed Huckabee on President Trump’s plan to relocate the Arabs of Gaza. In response, Huckabee clarified that the president had never spoken about forced displacement.

Mike Huckabee is a staunch supporter of Israel, having consistently opposed Palestinian statehood and rejected the notion of a Palestinian identity. He has also expressed support for Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria. In 2008, Huckabee argued that “there is no such thing as a Palestinian.” In 2017, during an event in Judea and Samaria, he stated: “There is no such thing as a West Bank – it’s Judea and Samaria. There’s no such thing as a settlement. They’re communities. They’re neighborhoods. They’re cities. There’s no such thing as an occupation.”

Regarding the Hamas-led murders, rapes, and kidnapping of some 1500 Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Huckabee described it as “horrific” and “beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime.”

