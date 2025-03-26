Photo Credit: MDA

After the attack at Tishbi Junction on Monday, carried out by an Arab Israeli citizen, Hakol Hayehudi delved into the data to find out how many attacks have been perpetrated by Arab Israeli citizens since the outbreak of the October 7 war. In total, nine Israeli Jews have been murdered by Israeli Arab terrorists since the beginning of the war. This figure is nearly identical to the 11 victims killed by terrorists from Judea and Samaria. Additionally, six Jews were murdered by terrorists from eastern Jerusalem who are Israeli residents.

הרוג ופצוע קשה באירוע ירי בצומת התשבי. היורה, אזרח ערבי ישראלי, נהרג במקום בחילופי אש עם שוטרי משמר הגבול. pic.twitter.com/xsPEfc0uPx — ?️Incognito?️⚫ (@IrakiW) March 24, 2025

The events outlined below do not include the terror cells that were intercepted before they could carry out their attacks.

On January 29, 2024, Wasim Abu Al-Hija from Tamra ran over a soldier at the Haifa Naval Base. After the attack, he exited his vehicle with an axe and attempted to assault other soldiers.

On February 16, 2024, Fadi Jamjoom from the Shuafat “refugee” camp murdered Uri Yaish and Yishai Gertner at the Ram Junction (Masmia) using a gun. In addition to the two fatalities, he wounded four others.

On March 14, 2024, Fadi Abu Latif stabbed three people at the Aroma Café at Beit Qama Junction. He killed one of them, Uri Moyl, and injured two others. Abu Latif, a resident of the Bedouin city of Rahat, became an Israeli citizen through family reunification in 2024.

On April 3, 2024, Wahab Shabita from Tira ran over four people at the Tira Junction. He then continued to the Eliyahu Crossing and attempted to stab more people.

Two days later, a minor from the village of Mutzmutz tried to kill Jews in Afula with a hammer. At the Megiddo Junction, alert police stopped him for questioning, but he attempted to attack them and was arrested.

On April 27, 2024, 24-year-old Saad Abu Ghanem from Ramla stabbed a young woman in the city and tried to stab an elderly woman before being killed.

On July 3, 2024, Jawad Rabia from Manaf stabbed Alexander Yakiminsky to death at the Karmiel Mall. He also wounded two other people before being killed. Members of the Rabia family were detained for questioning. The police recommended demolishing his house, but the Shin Bet opposed it, and the political echelon decided against it.

On September 15, 2024, Ziad Abu Zvih stabbed and wounded a man at the Damascus Gate. Abu Zvih was a resident of Arara in the Negev.

On October 6, 2024, Ahmed al-Okbi from the al-Okbi neighborhood near Hura fired a gun at passengers at the central bus station in Beersheba, killing Shira Haya Suslik and injuring 24 others.

Three days later, Ahmed Jabarin from Umm al-Fahm carried out a stabbing attack at three different locations in Hadera, killing Mordechai Fishhoff and injuring six others.

On October 27, 2024, Nasrallah Rami from Kalansweh ran over a group of people waiting at a bus stop at the entrance to the Glilot camp, killing Bezalel Karmi and injuring 40 others.

On February 27, 2025, Jamil Zeyid murdered Yahli Gur and injured 13 others by running them over at the Karkur Junction. Zeyid, although not an Israeli citizen or resident, had lived illegally in Israel for years. His wife was an Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm.

On Monday morning, Kerem Jabarin Zalfa shot and killed Moshe Horn at the Tishbi Junction. Another person was injured with a stab wound during the attack.

The number of attacks and their geographic scope indicate a significant problem, and these are only the successful attacks. Following Monday morning’s incident, Kan11 News reported that the security establishment is increasingly concerned about the rising motivation among young Arabs in Israel to kill Jews. It was also reported that since the beginning of the war, the Shin Bet has handled eighty cases involving planned attacks by Arab citizens of Israel, as well as twenty-six cases involving oaths of allegiance to ISIS and other terrorist organizations.

