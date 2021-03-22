Photo Credit: Yehonatan Veltzer/TPS

The leadership that led the weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday evening they were collapsing the tent they erected in front of the Prime Minister’s residents on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, ending nine months of a campaign that was meant to oust Netanyahu from there.

Various anti-Netanyahu organizations banned together and led weekly protests calling for Netanyahu resignation, primarily on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, and at times, in Tel Aviv and other locations, and at times violent.

The demonstrators had a mixture of messages, including charges that Netanyahu was harming Israel’s democracy, that he was on trial for criminal charges and therefore should step down, that he had failed in his leadership during the Coronavirus crisis, that he should cease with his plan to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and an assortment of various other demands and messages.

The movement dwindled in recent months, and after a comparatively large demonstration on Saturday night, and two days before Israel goes to cast their ballots again to determine Netanyahu’s fate as Israel’s leader, the campaign announced its end.

The movement claimed that it was victorious and was the element that brought Netanyahu’s government down and sent Israel to the ballots for the fourth time in less than two years.

However, the campaign has apparently failed in its objectives as Netanyahu did not heed their call and did not resign, and the latest polls show that Netanyahu has the biggest chances to establish the next government.