On Thursday night, Channel 14 aired the latest findings from the Direct Polls survey, shedding light on Israeli public sentiment amid the Gaza war. According to the survey, 49% of respondents asserted that the October 7 massacre had not altered their political stance, while 44% indicated a shift toward the right. Only 8% claimed a move to the left, with 5% expressing uncertainty.

When the same question was posed to supporters of the coalition bloc, 58% reported a rightward shift, 38% claimed no change, a mere 2% leaned left, and 2% remained undecided.

The survey delved into public opinion on the peace process with the “Palestinians” post-war, revealing that a significant 81% majority doubted the possibility of such a development in the future. Notably, 92% of those on the right dismissed any chance for peace, compared to 70% on the left.

Regarding the release of hostages, 57% supported the move, contingent on a resumption of hostilities afterward. Meanwhile, 27% opposed the move, advocating an immediate return to war. Additionally, 14% called for continued negotiations until every hostage was returned, and 27% remained undecided.

Among coalition supporters, 59% believed the war should resume after the ceasefire, mirroring the sentiment of 54% of opposition supporters.

When considering who should govern Gaza after Hamas’s elimination, 40% argued for Israel retaining security control, 28% preferred an international peacekeeping force, 23% supported Israel retaining both military and civilian control, and 5% lacked a definitive stance.

Responding to the question of Hezbollah on the northern border, 50% opined that, following Hamas’s elimination, Israel should also target Hezbollah, while 47% advocated for enforcing a settlement under international pressure. A minimal 3% remained unsure.

