Photo Credit: Fulton County Jail

Accompanied by a huge motorcade and large police presence, Former President Donald J. Trump arrived at the Fulton County, Georgia jail around 7:30 PM Thursday. He surrendered to authorities following an indictment by a grand jury on 13 criminal counts over his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Trump spent about 22 minutes being booked and then released on a bail that was set at $200,000 and included limits on his social media presence and his exchanges with co-defendants and witnesses.

In those 22 minutes, Trump was fingerprinted, and a mugshot of him was taken and released to the public shortly thereafter. It was the first time his mugshot was taken.

The former president stopped to speak to the press at Atlanta’s airport and said he had “every single right” to challenge a “dishonest” election, and that “we did nothing wrong at all.”

Later, at 4:38 AM, Former President Trump returned to Twitter (a.k.a. X) to post the following: