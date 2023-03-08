Photo Credit: Twitter / Moti Kastel

Israel Police are prepared and ready to contend with the upcoming leftist attempt led by Yesh Atid chair and Opposition leader Yair Lapid and others who hope to disrupt the lives of Israeli citizens and tourists nationwide.

The “event” dubbed the “Day of Resistance to the Dictatorship” by its organizers has recruited “hundreds of thousands” of Israelis to “come out to oppose the dictatorship.”

Advertisement





The well-oiled anti-government effort is also clearly generously funded, offering each participating traffic protesters NIS 250 to disrupt the flow of traffic on Thursday around Ben Gurion International Airport in particular.

Want to Make a Few Shekels? Join Israel’s Leftists in Creating Chaos at Ben Gurion Intl Airport

What they’re protesting is the planned reform of the country’s broken judicial system, which is rife with nepotism, by replacing two members of the Israel Bar Association with two Knesset members on the Israeli judicial selection committee.

The Judicial Selection Committee is currently composed of the Justice Minister, a second cabinet minister, the Chief Justice of Israel’s Supreme Court, two other justices of the Supreme Court, two representatives of the Israel Bar Association and two Knesset members.

The move swings the lion’s share of the nine-member committee towards elected officials, rather than its current makeup which enables sitting judges and attorneys to select their judicial successors.

Police are expected to deploy the largest-ever number of officers throughout the country to prevent the disruption, according to Israel’s KAN 11 News public broadcaster.

Any vehicle that deliberately slows down traffic flowing to and from Ben Gurion International Airport will be slapped with a NIS 500 traffic ticket, according to the report.

Approximately 3,000 police officers will be deployed nationwide to deal with the planned rallies, demonstrations and attempts to disrupt life in Israel.