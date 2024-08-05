Photo Credit: Courtesy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday appointed Dr. Omer Dostri as his Spokesperson. According to the PM’s Office press release, “Dr. Dostri, 37, has considerable experience in the media, and holds a Ph.D. in political science from Bar-Ilan University. He has served as a researcher in research institutes and has published numerous articles on the military and national security. The Prime Minister approved the appointment and congratulated Dr. Dostri on leading the communications division in the Prime Minister’s Office.

To figure out the qualities of PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s newly appointed spokesman, Omer Dostri, here’s what Haaretz had to say about him: ”Dostri served until recently as a panelist on Channel 14, and in recent months expressed in articles and on social media his support for the voluntary transfer of the residents of the Gaza Strip, the occupation of the Strip and Jewish settlement there, and his opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Dostri will replace Topaz Luk. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Dostri who holds a PhD in political science from Bar Ilan University, is a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, and a member of the “Bitchonistim” movement which is apolitical but very right-wing. The name means “Security oriented.”

Dostri accompanied Netanyahu on his recent trip to the US and shared: “I feel immense pride to be part of the Israeli delegation led by the Prime Minister, for the advancement of the interests of the people of Israel and the State of Israel. We have a leader we can trust. in the name of God, we will succeed!”

Since October 7, Dostri has said that a Palestinian state would be a “disaster for Israel,” and “there is no victory over Hamas without three basic conditions: military occupation of the entire Gaza Strip, possession of the territory from a military and civilian point of view, encouraging voluntary migration of Gazans outside the Strip.”

Dostri accused News 13 and News 12 of whitewashing “the call for refusing military service and anarchism,” and wrote that “the citizens of Israel are being held hostage by a delusional, loud, and anarchistic minority that violates the public order, violates freedom of movement, and treat this country like they own it.”

