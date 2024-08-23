Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with former President Donald Trump, also the current 2024 Republican presidential candidate, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on July 26, 2024.

PBS correspondent Judy Woodruff issued an apology on Wednesday for comments she made on-air regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump and negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The retraction came after Woodruff realized she had repeated unverified information during PBS’ Democratic National Convention coverage on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, Woodruff had cited a story from Axios and Reuters claiming that Trump encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay ceasefire talks until after the U.S. presidential election in November.

The report suggested that Trump believes a deal could benefit Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

In a post on X, Woodruff acknowledged that she had not seen subsequent reporting contradicting the initial story.

“This was a mistake, and I apologize for it,” Woodruff wrote.

The journalist admitted that her remarks were not based on any original reporting of her own. She explained that she had failed to take into account denials from both the Trump campaign and Israel regarding the accuracy of the reports.

Last week, Netanyahu’s office denied reports of a phone call with Trump. Axios reporter Barak Ravid, citing two U.S. sources briefed on the supposed Trump-Netanyahu call, wrote that the 2024 Republican presidential candidate planned to discuss the proposed Gaza ceasefire and terrorists-for-hostages agreement with the prime minister.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Miri Weissman

