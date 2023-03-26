Photo Credit: Reservists’ Protest on Facebook

IDF reservists from a group calling itself “brothers in arms” on Sunday morning arrived in two busloads at the entrance to Kiryat Arba-Hebron, to protest the judicial reform in front of the home of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).

שני אוטובוסים עם עשרות מפגינים ממחאת המילואימניקים אחים לנשק הגיעו הבוקר לקרית ארבע במטרה להפגין מול ביתו של השר לביטחון לאומי איתמר בן גביר, אך נכון לשעה זו, המשטרה לא מאפשרת להם להיכנס לתוך קרית ארבע ולקיים את ההפגנה. המפגינים נאלצים למחות מחוץ לשערי הקריה.@N12News pic.twitter.com/PrNKu5Ih2Y — ניצן שפירא | Nitzan Shapira (@shapira_nitzan) March 26, 2023

According to Otzma Yehudit, two protesters who reached the fence of the minister’s home and attempted to break in were arrested by police.

Haaretz cited police sources who claimed no such arrests had been carried out since the two demonstrators remained in the public domain and did not trespass.

The demonstrators called out slogans such as, “This is too big for you, Ben Gvir,” and “We won’t allow someone who was not drafted into the IDF because of his extreme positions and violent background to wreak havoc on the State of Israel and endanger its security.”

The reservists blocked the access road to the settlement. Perhaps the police would consider this an arrest-worthy offense?

Minister Ben Gvir issued a statement saying, “The judicial reform should be passed, it’s the right thing for the State of Israel and it’s what the majority of the people chose in democratic elections. I will protect the right of demonstrators to exercise their freedom of expression, but we must in no way accept the serious scenes of the last few months, of attacks on ministers and MKs, laying siege to the homes of public figures, vandalism, and blocking main thoroughfares. This violence is dangerous and must be stopped before it’s too late.”