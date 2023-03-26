Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

In response to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech on the judicial reform on Thursday evening, The Movement for the Quality of Government (MQC) petitioned the High Court of Justice, claiming Netanyahu’s speech was in contempt of court. MQC asked the court to “oblige the respondent to comply with its judgment, as well as to impose a fine, imprisonment, or any other necessary sanction on him.” .

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut told PM Netanyahu and AG Gali Baharav-Miara to respond with a week. Baharav-Miara already declared on Friday that Netanyahu’s speech was illegal. A number of groups petitioned the court pointing out the AG’s own conflict-of-interest, but the court threw out the petitions and fined the petitioners who dared to point that out.

MQG claims that Netanyahu is violating the conflict-of-interest decision by the court that prevents him from weighing in on any legislation or government decisions that directly affect his ongoing court cases.

The AG’s position is that Netanyahu is not allowed to discuss the judicial reforms at all. She was also working to have Netanyahu declared incapacitated because she determined he couldn’t discuss judicial reforms, and therefore couldn’t fulfill his job as prime minister, in some very circular reasoning.

Once the Knesset passed the law that the AG is not allowed to declare the PM incapacitated, Netanyahu was freed of one of the many legal handcuffs placed on him by the judicial branch attempting to prevent him from running the country and reforming the judiciary. At which point he addressed the country about the judicial reforms, why they are important, and how the government will also pass laws to protect individual rights.

Netanyahu has made it clear that doesn’t believe that his weighing in on the judicial reforms affects his case at all, or that the judicial reforms will affect his case either.

This is just the latest step in the Supreme Court’s war to maintain its primacy over the country’s elected officials.