Photo Credit: State Department photo by Ron Przysucha

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed anger and frustration over the constant leaks of sensitive information regarding diplomacy related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Politico reported (leaked?) on Sunday. In a stern warning to his top staff, Blinken directed them to take decisive action to crack down on these leaks.

During a small team meeting earlier this month, Blinken chastised the State leadership, lamenting that not only were classified materials being disclosed in press reports, but also fresh proposals aimed at brokering a ceasefire and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas were being leaked. He emphasized that these leaks made the already delicate negotiations even more challenging and eroded trust within the State Department, as there was a growing concern that documents or details from closed-door conversations could find their way to reporters.

Blinken’s strong stance underscored the gravity of the situation and his determination to maintain confidentiality and trust within the diplomatic efforts surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. But the leaks from the Biden administration about the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war are nothing new.

On April 12, ABC reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was going to “turn over every rock” to find the source of dozens of highly classified documents on the internet. On April 10, the Washington Post reported, citing leaked documents of US intelligence assessments, that Ukraine’s anticipated counteroffensive this spring, aimed at recapturing Russian-occupied territories faces significant challenges. These assessments highlight concerns about Ukraine’s ability to effectively mass troops, ammunition, and equipment, which could potentially hinder the counteroffensive from achieving its original objectives.

The leaked classified documents revealed Washington’s apprehensions regarding the current state of the war and Ukraine’s preparedness for a large-scale operation. The assessments suggested that logistical and operational hurdles may cause Ukraine’s military efforts to fall short of Kiev’s initial goals for the counter-offensive.

While the leak by itself raises concerns about the breach of classified information, the revelations shed light on the complexities and challenges faced by Ukraine as it gears up for a crucial phase in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Matthew Miller, the State Department’s top spokesperson, told Politico, “The secretary has been clear that leaks about sensitive diplomatic discussions don’t advance the interests of the United States and can make it difficult to engage in the sort of broad internal consultations that enrich the policymaking process.”