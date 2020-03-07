Photo Credit: Screenshot

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s Twitter account was hacked Friday night and the hacker posted Turkish flags and pro-Palestinian content.

The defense establishment is investigating whether the hacking included a security breach, and to what extent. Intelligence and cyber security officials are investigating whether the defense minister’s cellphone was also hacked, in addition to his Twitter account.

Bennett’s office issued a statement Saturday night, saying: “The defense minister’s Twitter account was hacked last night around 2 PM. The break lasted a few minutes.” The statement added that the foreign content was immediately deleted, and the account password was changed.

“The issue was brought to the attention of the relevant cyber officials in the security system,” the DM’s statement concluded.