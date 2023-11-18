Photo Credit: Wikimedia / The Royal Society

References to “From the River to the Sea” in tweets on the X (Twitter) social media platform will result in suspension, X owner Elon Musk said Saturday in a post.

“As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide,” he wrote.

Advertisement





“Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

As I said earlier this week, “decolonization”, “from the river to the sea” and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

The question is, how does the platform define “clear calls for extreme violence”?

Does it include videos and statements praising Hamas and calls to repeat “October 7th” — the invasion of Israel, torture and massacre of 1,200 people and the abduction of some 240 others into Gaza by Hamas terrorists and like-minded Gaza civilians who helped them?

Here’s a terrific little example of someone who does just that: a syrupy little statement by Durham College advanced biotechnology student Sahar Shehadeh, who praises Hamas and says openly that she hopes October 7 “happens again and again and again and again.” But she gets away with it, because her video praise the for terrorists was retweeted by those slamming her behavior and warning employers not to give her a job.

Durham College – Sahar Shehadeh, a student in the advanced biotechnology program, gives a shoutout to Hamas and wants October 7th to happen “again and again and again and again.” These horrifying antisemites must be held accountable for their disturbing promotion of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/pwJq1hAIPD — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 18, 2023

And here’s another example: “Global Intifada” — which states its support for the call to annihilate the State of Israel bluntly in its profile description.

Also on social media (it’s not clear which platform, but we could not find it on X, at least), a map was posted calling to “Globalize the Intifada” Zone of Operations” identifying the locations of numerous Jewish sites in New York City.

To his credit, New York Congressman Ritchie Torres raised the alarm on X, warning, “It describes Jewish orgs as ‘the enemy of colonized people.’ It calls October 7th ‘a new chapter of struggle.’ Coded calls for violence against Jews are proliferating on social media.”

A social media account posted the following headline: “Globalize the Intifada: Zone of Operations.” It features a NYC map of largely Jewish organizations to target. It describes Jewish orgs as “the enemy of colonized people.” It calls October 7th “a new chapter of struggle.”… pic.twitter.com/U42jy44Xx7 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) November 16, 2023

And he is right. Coded calls for violence against Jews are indeed proliferating on social media, with a corresponding spike in antisemitic attacks and other incidents.

Bottom line: It’s time for Diaspora Jewry to consider whether the benefits of a comfortable lifestyle are worth the risk of skyrocketing global antisemitism. Welcome back to 1938.