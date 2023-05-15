Photo Credit: Elbit

Israel’s and Montenegro’s Defense Ministries on Monday signed a defense exports agreement valued at approximately 20 million Euros to acquire weapons produced by Elbit Systems, including mortar munition systems and training equipment.

Montenegro is located in the Balkans, in the former Yugoslavia, and was part of the only successful armed rebellion against the Nazi occupiers during WW2. Montenegro formally became a member of NATO in June 2017, which angered Russia. Montenegro is expecting to join the European Union in 2025. In March 2023, Jakov Milatovic, a pro-western politician, won the presidential election run-off over incumbent Milo Djukanovic to succeed him as the next President of Montenegro.

Advertisement





As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will supply 120mm mortar munition systems that can be mounted on 4×4 armored vehicles as well as the training of soldiers and officers at the Elbit-IMI Academy in Israel. The agreement is valued at approximately 20 million Euros.

Director of SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of Israel’s Defense Ministry Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, noted: “This marks the third agreement with our partners in Montenegro since bolstering our defense relations in 2019 and is a great expression of confidence in the Israeli defense industry. Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defense industries can provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard.”

Yehuda (Udi) Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land, said: “Elbit Systems is proud to take part in the partnership between Israel and Montenegro. Elbit’s solutions provide the optimal response to the growing needs in Europe. We are committed to providing both products and professional service at the highest level to our partners and customers.”