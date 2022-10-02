Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez/TPS

Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists opened fire Sunday evening near an IDF base in Samaria, close to the Jewish community of Itamar.

One soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, medics said. The victim was evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in Petach Tikva for medical care. His family was informed.

The attack took place at a spot between the Jewish community of Itamar and the IDF Samaria Brigade military base, where Jewish protesters were demonstrating over the uptick in terror attacks.

As gunfire rang out, the Jewish protesters took cover behind a parked car, with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan directing women and children to safety. IDF soldiers on site to protect the demonstration returned fire.

Arab media said the gunfire was aimed at an IDF position near an intersection outside the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem (Nablus).

“Shots were fired toward civilians and IDF soldiers who were conducting security activities adjacent to the city of Nablus,” the IDF said in a statement. “The soldiers responded with live fire and are currently searching the area for suspects. An IDF soldier was lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment.”

The protesters called for a major Israeli military operation to extinguish the escalating terror attacks, which have become a daily challenge for those living in the area.

In addition, they called on the IDF to seal off the city of Shechem (Nablus), a hotbed of terrorist activity from which numerous attacks were launched.

They also called on the IDF to confiscate weapons from Palestinian Authority terrorists and to restore road blocks removed in previous concessions to the government of Mahmoud Abbas.