A terrorist drove up an opened fire on IDF soldiers at Motzav HaSela using a handgun.

Two soldiers were wounded in their upper bodies, and are conscious. Soldiers returned fire, and the terrorist was killed.

The terrorist was reportedly a member of the Palestinian Authority intelligence services.

Motzav HaSela is located between Yitzhar and Chavat Gilad (the Gilad Farm) in the Shomron.