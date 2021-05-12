Photo Credit: tate Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that he is sending an envoy to the Middle East to “seek to calm tensions” even as he urged Israel to avoid killing civilians.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr, who oversees Israeli and Palestinian Authority affairs at the department, was to leave Wednesday. He is expected to meet with both Israeli and Palestinian Authority leaders.

Advertisement



Blinken has been in frequent contact with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

In a briefing Tuesday night at the State Department, Blinken spokesperson Ned Price said the US is “deeply concerned” about the escalation between “Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza” without ever using the words “militant” “terrorist” “Hamas” or “Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” Or, for that matter, “Iran,” which is responsible in great part for the current conflict, having funded, equipped and trained “those launching rockets from Gaza.”

Price said the US is calling for “restraint and for calm.”

Israel has the right to defend itself and to respond to rocket attacks, he acknowledged, but maintained the “Palestinian people also have the right to safety and security, just as Israelis do.

“We are also deeply concerned about the reported loss of life in Gaza and Israel, including the deaths of children as well as many innocent civilians injured,” Price said. “Similarly, in Jerusalem, where there reportedly have been hundreds of Palestinians injured, as well as Israeli police, we call on all sides to exercise restraint and to exercise calm.”

No mention of the Israeli Jews who were injured, or any mention of the pogroms being perpetrated by Israeli Arabs in mixed cities throughout the country, and which have also resulted in Jewish deaths.

“The United States will continue to remain engaged with senior Israeli officials and Palestinian leadership in the days and weeks ahead,” Price promised.

“Just today, in fact, Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to speak to his counterpart, Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi, to condemn the rocket attacks and to reiterate this important message of de-escalation.”

Likewise, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with his Israeli counterpart, National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat for the second time in as many days, according to the White House.

Sullivan “condemned the ongoing rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

The NSC Adviser “conveyed the president’s unwavering support for Israel’s security and for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians. He also conveyed the United States’ encouragement of steps toward restoring a sustainable calm. They agreed to continue to stay in close touch,” Horne said.