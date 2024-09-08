Three Israelis were critically injured and then died from their injuries on Sunday after a terrorist fired at the Allenby crossing that connects Israel and Jordan. The terrorist was neutralized and security forces scanned the area to make sure there are no more terrorists there.
A preliminary investigation of the circumstances of the attack found that a truck driver who came from the Jordanian side toward the common unloading area managed to hide a weapon in the truck and when he arrived in front of the Israeli workers he pulled out the weapon and began shooting at them.
The shooting was carried out before a security check could be carried out on the truck.
The terrorist was shot by the local people. Large IDF forces were rushed to the scene.
Hatzalah medic Avi Yodkavski reported: “I was in the area; I received a call and was informed of a shooting incident in the crossing. I quickly left for the scene, and when I arrived, the soldiers led me to three victims, who work at the crossing. We began to administer first aid; the terrorist was neutralized by the security forces. When I arrived, an MDA paramedic was already here.”