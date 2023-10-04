Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Tens of thousands of Israelis and tourists marched in the capital on Wednesday in the 68th annual Jerusalem March that takes place during the intermediate days of Sukkot.

This year, the march had three parts: a morning walk with three routes to choose from; a celebration in Sacher Park; and the festive parade itself.

Advertisement





At the first starting point, Safra Square, the family march stepped off in the morning from its location in downtown Jerusalem. Two other marches began at the same time in Mount Scopus and Ramot.

The celebration in Sacher Park included performances, musical ensembles and children’s artists, with other activities such as a children’s complex with dance shows; an area with inflatables; circus shows; a drumming activity; children’s shows; a magic show; a performance by the “Mayumana” troupe; singing and dancing groups; gymnastics and acrobatics shows; and more.

A separate parade was scheduled for 3 pm, beginning on Bezalel Street and marching down Hillel, Ben Sira, and King David streets, and ending at the First Station entertainment complex.

A podium was set up on King David Street Mayor Moshe Leon, members of the City Council, and other dignitaries. The parade was to end at 5:30 pm.