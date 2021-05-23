Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS
Arabs attack Jewish shepherd at Nachal Kana, Shomron. May 23, 2021

Approximately 80 Arab rioters ambushed some Jewish shepherds who were grazing their herd of cows near the Qana River (Nachal Qana) in the Shomron. The attack happened on Sunday evening.

IDF and police arrived to try and disperse the rioters, including opening fire in the air to stop the stone throwing.

In addition, it appears that other Jews youths also arrived at the scene after the attacks began and began fighting back against the Arabs.

Six Jews have been injured from stone-throwing and are being treated at the scene.

