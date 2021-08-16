Photo Credit: IDF / TPS

On Monday afternoon, civilians noticed what looked like an improperly dressed soldier walking near the community of Maaleh Levona on Road 60. They called the local emergency center, which called out IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda unit.

Soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda unit captured the Arab terrorist who was dressed up as an IDF soldier, near the community of Maaleh Levona, north of Ramallah. Inside the terrorist’s bag was a hunting rifle, ammunition, a butcher’s knife, another knife and pepper spray. He was taken to interrogation.

The IDF says the terrorist is from Jenin. A Palestinian Authority source told TPS that the father of the terrorist is an officer in the PA Preventive Security Service in Jenin.

It appears that a major terrorist attack was averted.