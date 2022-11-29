Photo Credit: IDF

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple Israeli motorists Tuesday night as they traveled the Jerusalem-Gush Etzion Highway (Route 60).

The attackers hurled six Molotov cocktails (firebombs) at Israeli vehicles traveling the Husan bypass road between the El Khader intersection and the Tunnel checkpoint at the southern entrance to Jerusalem, in the direction of Beitar Illit.

No physical injuries were reported, according to Hatzalah Without Borders of Judea and Samaria.

In addition, terrorists injured one Israeli man in a rock attack that took place further down the road in the Givat Gal neighborhood of Kiryat Arba.

The victim, who was struck in the head by the stones, was taken in a private vehicle for treatment at the Kiryat Arba emergency center.