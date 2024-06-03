Photo Credit: Courtesy, IAI
IAI’s Arrow 3 aerial defense system against ballistic missile threats.

Israel’s long-range Arrow aerial defense system shot down a ballistic missile headed for Eilat on Monday morning.

“IDF ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired from the direction of the Red Sea toward Israel. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded in the area of Eilat. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens sent residents in Eilat and nearby Elot racing for shelter at around 9 am.

The surface-to-surface missile was likely launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen as it headed towards Israel from the direction of the Red Sea, where it was shot down.

Similar attacks have been aimed at Israel from Yemen since the start of the war launched by Gaza’s Hamas terror organization against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

