Photo Credit: Courtesy, IAI

Israel’s long-range Arrow aerial defense system shot down a ballistic missile headed for Eilat on Monday morning.

“IDF ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile that was fired from the direction of the Red Sea toward Israel. Rocket and missile sirens were sounded in the area of Eilat. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

Red Alert incoming rocket sirens sent residents in Eilat and nearby Elot racing for shelter at around 9 am.

The surface-to-surface missile was likely launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen as it headed towards Israel from the direction of the Red Sea, where it was shot down.

Similar attacks have been aimed at Israel from Yemen since the start of the war launched by Gaza’s Hamas terror organization against Israel on October 7, 2023.