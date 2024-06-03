Photo Credit: courtesy, Shin Bet

The Embassy of Israel in Romania was attacked on Monday by a terrorist “apparently of Syrian origin” who threw a firebomb (Molotov cocktail) at the entrance door to the building’s lobby, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

A foreign citizen was detained in Romania’s capital on Monday after allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli Embassy with a Molotov cocktail, causing a small fire but no casualties, local media and police reported.

The local security forces arrested the man, a foreign national, in the capital city of Bucharest.

“There were no casualties in the incident and no damage was caused. The suspect was handed over to the local authorities for investigation,” the ministry added.

The Israeli Embassy in Mexico City was torched last week during an “Urgent Action for Rafah” event in the city that quickly became an outright riot.

Also last week, rioters in Istanbul tried to attack the Israeli Consulate, climbing the fence and hurling lit fireworks and other flammables at the building.

Earlier this year (Jan.31, 2024) a hand grenade was hurled at the Israeli Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. Detectives concluded that Sweden’s Foxtrot organized crime network carried out the attack on the compound at Tehran’s behest.

Israel’s international Mossad intelligence agency said last Thursday (May 30) that the Islamic Republic of Iran was behind those attacks and a series of others targeting Israeli embassies throughout Europe since Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization — and Iranian proxy — launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Dozens of Iran-backed terrorist plots against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe were uncovered in recent months, many of which used local criminal rings, the agency said.