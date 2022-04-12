Photo Credit: Israel Police

An Arab terrorist attacked and stabbed a police officer in the coastal city of Ashkelon on Tuesday morning, and in response was shot dead by the Israeli forces.

The police stated that in the early morning, a police officer searching for Arabs in Israel illegally without permits noticed a man who raised his suspicion and began conducting a security check, during which the terrorist pulled out a knife with which he attacked the officer, who responded quickly, fired and neutralized the suspect.

The officer was evacuated in a light condition to Barzilai Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed that the terrorist was a resident of Hebron in his 40s.

The commander of the Southern District Peretz Amar and the commander of the Lachish area Barak Mordechai arrived at the scene of the attack, where they conducted a situation assessment.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for further violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.

Israel has experienced four severe terror attacks in recent weeks. On Thursday night, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.