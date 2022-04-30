Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

The Mossad has foiled an attempt by Iran to assassinate an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, according to sources quoted Saturday by Ynet.

Israel’s international intelligence agency “recently” blocked the attempt to kill an employee at the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, according to the report.

Advertisement



The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force had “commissioned one of its agents to assassinate an Israeli employee of the country’s consulate in Istanbul,” the UK-based Farsi language Iran International news outlet reported.

The assassin is reportedly a member of the secret Quds Force Unit 840, which oversees planning and executing operations against Western and Iranian opposition targets abroad.

The agent, who was detained in Turkey, was interrogated on Iranian soil before embarking on the mission and was later released, according to Haaretz.

According to Iran International, the agent is currently being held in an unnamed European nation.

A senior US general in Germany, and a journalist in France, were also on the hit list.