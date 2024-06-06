Photo Credit: Basel Safadi/Flash90

A car bomb exploded near the Taysir checkpoint in the northern Jordan Valley overnight Wednesday, according to Hebrew media reports.

There were no casualties in the incident, which occurred near the village of Tubas, about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the checkpoint on the Palestinian Authority side.

The Israel Defense Force and Israel Security Agency are investigating the incident.

According to Channel 12, the security establishment has identified an attempt in recent months to establish terrorist battalions in the Jenin and Tulkarem areas.

With tensions increasing along the Jordan Valley border since Oct. 7, the IDF is working on measures to prevent a similar mass attack from the east, reinforcing the sector with a third battalion.