Photo Credit: TPS
Car shot on Shavei Shomron. August 27, 2022

Terrorists opened fire from approximately 50-60 meters from the fence outside the town of Shavei Shomron. Of the five shots fired, three penetrated a car inside the community.

No one was injured in the attack.

Jewish Press News Desk
