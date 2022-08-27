Photo Credit: TPS
Terrorists opened fire from approximately 50-60 meters from the fence outside the town of Shavei Shomron. Of the five shots fired, three penetrated a car inside the community.
No one was injured in the attack.
Advertisement
Terrorists opened fire from approximately 50-60 meters from the fence outside the town of Shavei Shomron. Of the five shots fired, three penetrated a car inside the community.
No one was injured in the attack.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/news/terrorism-news/car-shot-in-shavei-shomron/2022/08/27/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: