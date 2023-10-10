Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

United Hatzalah’s website on Monday experienced a denial-of-service cyber attack that flooded its system and prevented online donations from coming in.

“We are unclear what the source is, whether it is from Hamas, or another party, but this is causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for much-needed medical supplies to be lost,” the group said.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: “This is horrible, and is preventing us from resupplying our volunteers in the field and saving lives. We are doing everything we can to fix the problem. To be clear, our website’s security system is working effectively, and this wasn’t a hack, it is a cyber attack that floods the system with tens of thousands of requests per second and prevents people from accessing it and making donations.”

United Hatzalah set up an alternative website here.