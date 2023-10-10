Photo Credit: Jamal Awad/Flash90

The IDF spokesman for the international media Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said on Tuesday morning that 1,500 bodies of Hamas terrorists have been found in Israeli territory in recent days, as the army is gaining relative control of the south of the country and full control of the border with the Gaza Strip.

Hecht told foreign reporters that he recommends the residents of the Gaza Strip escape to Egypt through the Rafah crossing. “I am aware that the Rafah crossing is still open, anyone who can leave, I recommend that they leave,” he said.

Advertisement





He was corrected shortly thereafter that the Rafah crossing had been shut by the Egyptian authorities and informed the reporters.

So, for now, the people of Gaza must stay and watch the terrifying future Hamas has laid out for them. (See cartoon below)

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday morning: “We are in the middle of significant hours – continuing massive airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, and are in a continuous assessment of the situation in the northern arena. Events unfold and the IDF is managing them closely.

“For the past 36 hours, the Air Force has been carrying out extensive attacks, dropping hundreds of tons of bombs on thousands of targets. Overnight, the IDF attacked many targets in the luxury neighborhood of Rimal, which is an icon of the Gaza Strip. After that, another wave of attacks was launched against hundreds of targets in Khan Yunis, including intelligence infrastructure, operational apartments, homes of terrorists, and meeting points of terrorists. Khan Yunis joins the list of the sites and neighborhoods where we acted vigorously and brought about the total destruction of the terrorist infrastructure, among them – Al Furkan, Beit Hanun, Shejaiya, and Rimal.

“At the same time as the air force attacks, the navy is attacking on the maritime front: anyone who tries to leave in boats or comes to the shore is eliminated. We’re also destroying their mooring points.

“The IDF’s Yahalom special force of the Combat Engineering Corps is currently working on fixing the breaches in the border fence to fully repair it. The IDF is setting up a barrier of tanks, aircraft, and vessels to prevent any entry to or exit from the Strip.

“At the same time, the IDF has completed the evacuation of the settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip fence, except those with essential positions and exceptional cases who stay put. The IDF is cleansing the surrounding area with 35 battalions, and 4 Brigadier Generals who command different sectors alongside the commander of the Gaza Division. There are tens of thousands of fighters in the area.

“There are several conflicts and setbacks in Judea and Samaria, the IDF is in contact with the settlement.

IDF forces secure the roads and thwart the attacks.

“The IDF absorbed 300,000 reservists in 48 hours and provides combat equipment according to priorities. There is no shortage.”