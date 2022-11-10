Photo Credit: TPS

The condition of a 75-year old Israeli man who was seriously wounded in a terrorist attack in Elad on May 4, Israel’s Independence Day, has taken a turn for the worse, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Shimon Maatuf, of Moshav Barkat, was employed as an armed security guard at the amusement park in Elad set up for the Independence Day celebrations. He was attacked by two Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists armed with axes, and suffered severe head wounds.

עד מתי האויב הערבי הרצחני ירצח אותנו pic.twitter.com/wTopUOct1d — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2022

Following initial treatment he was moved to a rehabilitation facility, where he had remained until Tuesday night, when his condition worsened and became life-threatening, at which point he was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Maatuf is married, the father of six children and a grandfather of 13.

The May attack claimed the lives of Yonatan Havakuk, Boaz Gol and Oren Ben-Yiftach, and left four people seriously wounded, including Maatuf.

In June, Jenin residents Assad Yussef Assad al-Rafa’i and Sabhi Imad Sabhi Abu Shakir were indicted on three counts of aggravated murder and committing acts of terrorism for their roles in the deadly attack.