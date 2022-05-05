Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Multiple people have been killed and wounded in the Haredi town of Elad, by terrorists armed with a pistol and an axe. The terror attack happened on Thursday evening. Eli Bin, head of MDA, has confirmed 3 dead in the attack. Two more are in serious condition, one is in moderate condition and one is lightly wounded.

One of the victims attempted to stop the terrorist, and managed to physically attack him.

עד מתי האויב הערבי הרצחני ירצח אותנו pic.twitter.com/wTopUOct1d — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2022

Advertisement



Residents are being told to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

it is now confirmed there are at least 2 attackers. One has been neutralized by gunfire. A manhunt is ongoing for the second suspect, and maybe even more terrorists. Police have locked down all the exits from the city. They suspects the other terrorists may have driven off in a car.

The attack took place in Park Elad, near Ibn Givrol street. Elad is located near Petach Tikva.

דיווח ראשוני – מחבל חמוש בגרזן תקף ארבעה יהודים בעיר אלעד, ארבעה נפגעים במקום. אחד מן הפצועים בהחייאה, הפרטים בבדיקה. pic.twitter.com/ctPCFpZB5O — נתנאל (@vpxoBa4JYRN2EQU) May 5, 2022

A few days ago, Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas, called on the Arabs to commit terror attacks with axes and guns.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Moshe Sa’adon, the head of the Elad chapter for the organization who was one of the first responders at the scene said, “Unfortunately, one of the people injured in the stabbing incident was pronounced dead at the scene. We had performed CPR on him in an attempt to save his life but were unsuccessful.

Additionally, together with other first responders, I treated two other people who were in critical condition and three additional people in serious condition. There was one person in moderate to serious condition and a number of people who sustained light injuries.

The Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit from Untied Hatzalah is active at the scene and providing emotional stabilization to a number of people suffering from emotional and psychological shock as a result of having witnessed the incident.