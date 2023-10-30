Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, March 24, 2020.

An Israeli police officer was seriously wounded Monday morning by an Arab terrorist who attacked him near the Jerusalem Light Rail stop on Shivtei Yisrael Street.

The terrorist stabbed the 22-year-old police officer in his upper body, medics said.

The victim was treated at the scene before Magen David Adom emergency medical responders evacuated him to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

The terrorist was shot and neutralized by other security personnel.

Additional security forces subsequently arrived to begin an investigation under the command of the Jerusalem Police district commander.

