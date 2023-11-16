Photo Credit: Yoav Dudkevich / TPS

Three terrorists were neutralized Thursday morning during a shooting attack they carried out at the Tunnels checkpoint near Jerusalem. Two were killed at the checkpoint, and one escaped and was killed in Ein Yael.

MDA medics and paramedics treated five victims, one of whom is in critical condition and the rest are conscious. Large police forces were called to the scene.

Advertisement





Highway 60 is closed to traffic from the Gush intersection to Gilo in both directions. The tunnel checkpoint is closed to traffic and the northern exit from Efrat is also blocked.

As of 9:30 AM, there is no prospect of reopening these checkpoints, and motorists should avoid coming to the area.