At least six people are reported wounded in a terror attack at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning. The attack began just after 7:30 AM.

רגעי הפיגוע בירושלים pic.twitter.com/x4khLkYs9q — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 30, 2023

Two terrorists, at least one armed with M-16 rifles began opening fire near a bus stop at the entrance to the city. Six people are reported wounded. Two of the wounded are in critical condition. The rest are listed as serious to lightly wounded.

Based on what can be seen in the photo, one of the terrorist’s rifle jammed while shooting, preventing him from hitting more people.

המחבלים המתועבים שחוסלו בירושלים pic.twitter.com/xmrwczzmho — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 30, 2023

In video footage from the attack, one can see a number of Israeli running towards the terrorists and shooting them. One terrorist is dead, the other is wounded.

According to police, the two terrorists arrived by car and began shooting at the people in the bus stop.

This past week, Israel released some 150 terrorists back into Israel, in exchange for Hamas release some of the Israeli women and children that have been holding as hostages.