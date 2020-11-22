Photo Credit: IDF Spokeperson
IDF soldiers on Road 458 with 2 roadside bombs were discovered. Nov. 22, 2020

On Sunday morning, IDF soldiers discovered two landmines near the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah on Road 458 (in the Binyamin region). The explosive devices had been camouflaged under some dirt and set to blow up when the soldiers stepped on them. Soldiers are generally stationed in that area to prevent Arabs from stoning Israeli vehicles driving by on that road.

The roadside bombs were disabled by sappers. The road was closed all day as a result.

Road 458 as seen from Adei Ad. Credit: TPS
