Photo Credit: IDF Spokeperson

On Sunday morning, IDF soldiers discovered two landmines near the village of al-Mughayyir near Ramallah on Road 458 (in the Binyamin region). The explosive devices had been camouflaged under some dirt and set to blow up when the soldiers stepped on them. Soldiers are generally stationed in that area to prevent Arabs from stoning Israeli vehicles driving by on that road.

The roadside bombs were disabled by sappers. The road was closed all day as a result.