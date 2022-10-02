Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/FLASH90

A Jewish man was wounded on Saturday night when he entered the village of Husan, next to Beitar Ilit in Gush Etzion.

הצלה ללא גבולות יו"ש: סמוך לשעה 20:30 דווח על יהודי שהותקף באבנים בכפר חוסן סמוך לביתר חולץ ע"י כוח צבאי וכנראה התפנה עצמאית לשערי צדק . תיעוד שמופץ ברשת pic.twitter.com/czbJtMdqAb — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 1, 2022

The man had entered the village with his son to pick up his son’s truck from an Arab garage in Husan when they were attacked by a group of about 20 Arabs. One of the stone hit him in the head. His son drove him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and there he needed 5 stitches in his head. The car was also damaged.

הרכב שהותקף הערב ע"י מחבלים בכפר חוסאן. pic.twitter.com/oP0cQlcS42 — שימי שפר (@Shimishafer) October 1, 2022

The Beitar municipality released a statement in response to the attack:

How long??? Dear residents,

In recent days, some residents of the city entered the nearby village of Hussan, and were brutally attacked there by rioters. Miraculously, they got out of there alive. This is a real life hazard! Mayor Rabbi Meir Rubinstein calls again to the residents: Stop going in there! Guard your lives! We will inform you that following the serious incident tonight, workers from Hussan will not be allowed to enter the city tomorrow.