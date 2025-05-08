Photo Credit: Drdrewlondon / Flickr

Israel’s embassy in London was reportedly the target of a suspected terror plot involving a group of Iranian nationals, according to sources cited by The Guardian. The individuals were arrested during a series of police raids carried out across England on Saturday.

Four men – two aged 29, a 40-year-old, a 24-year-old and another aged 46 – who were arrested in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale and Manchester, remain in custody and are being questioned on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act aimed at what authorities have so far only referred to as “specific premises.”

BRITAIN: ?? Seven Iranian regime terrorists who were planning an attack on the ??Israeli embassy in London were arrested by British police last weekend. pic.twitter.com/X2GYPKD6e7 — Shiri_Sabra (@sabra_the) May 7, 2025

While officials have not named the location publicly, the intended target is understood to be Israel’s embassy in Kensington, west London. The embassy has not issued a statement in response to requests for comment.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command, described the investigation as “fast-moving” and said there were “significant operational reasons” preventing the release of further details at this stage.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied any connection to the alleged plot, tweeting, “Iran categorically rejects any involvement.”

Robin Simcox, the UK’s Commissioner for Countering Extremism, noted that it is relatively rare for an embassy to be targeted on British soil.

“I think the scale of Iranian-backed activity in this country is probably underestimated,” Simcox told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

While Iran’s use of hard power is becoming more apparent, Simcox warned that its influence also extends through more covert means. “Iran also looks to spread its influence in the UK via religious institutes it controls, television channels, charities, educational institutes, and online disinformation campaigns — all organizations which share Tehran’s aims and objectives,” he said.

“It is not always very visible. Iranian activities are a bit more subversive and subtler – they are probably a bit more strategic in their targeting.”

