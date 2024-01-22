Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

Israeli security services arrested two Arabs from eastern Jerusalem who were planning terror attacks after pledging allegiance to Islamic State, the Israeli Police announced on Monday. This marks the second foiling of ISIS-inspired terror in eastern Jerusalem in the past month.

According to the police and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the two suspects, ages 19 and 20, purchased chemicals to produce explosive devices to use against civilians and security forces in the Jerusalem area.

Security personnel searching their homes found chemicals used for making bombs, a notebook detailing the instructions for preparing the explosives, and ISIS flags. The Shin Bet said the two were arrested before they could finish acquiring all the bomb-making materials they needed.

According to the Shin Bet, the suspects had viewed radical ISIS content on the internet.

On January 11, indictments were filed against a separate pair of Arabs from eastern Jerusalem who also planned to carry out terror attacks on behalf of ISIS with homemade explosives.