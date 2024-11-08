Photo Credit: Simon Music

Israeli security officials explicitly asked the Dutch at 7 PM Thursday to send a significant reinforcement of police ahead of the anticipated Arab attack, but the Dutch authorities ignored the urgent requests.

NOTE: These Twitter videos include expletives. If you are offended, please do not click.

The Ministry of Diaspora reported that three different alerts were received in Israel shortly after 7 PM Israel time (5 PM Amsterdam time) at the ministry’s control center for combating antisemitism:

1. An alert about a violent demonstration led by a pro-Hamas activist known as Appa

2. A specific alert about harm to a fan who serves in the Israeli Border Guard (name withheld)

3. An alert that the attack would take place at the Leonardo Hotel where Israeli soccer fans were staying

The alerts were forwarded to the Shin Bet and the Prime Minister’s Office in Tel Aviv, who forwarded them to the Dutch security forces.

At 9 PM the Ministry of Diaspora received an update that the threatened Border Guard officer had been briefed.

The ministry was also informed that Amsterdam police had received the detailed warning and were preparing accordingly.

Unfortunately, the local security forces failed in their mission to protect Israeli soccer fans. Events started getting out of control at 2:30 AM Israel time (12:30 AM Amsterdam time).

Below is the highly detailed warning, accompanied by a translation into English:

Event Description: A violent pro-Palestinian demonstration is expected at 7 PM (local time) near the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer game in Amsterdam.

Next is the organizing group, location, and coordinates.

Risk level: very high (highlighted)

The warning notes that the demonstration outside the Johan Cruyff stadium would take place despite the municipal ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations that was imposed ahead of the match.

Maccabi fan Jonathan Karni tweeted that another Israeli who complained to the police about being attacked was assaulted brutally with nightsticks by the cops and is now unable to walk.

הפוגרום אמסטרדם -באחד הסרטונים שוכב יהודי יקר

שרוע על הרצפה.מעולף. -ימח שמם של המוסלמים הזבלות האלה -מארב מתוכנן. -לא ייאמן!!!! -שיעי טוב שיעי מתתת!!! pic.twitter.com/tDEKq7vNbZ — ??????אימרי נחמן (@hbshbsy42) November 8, 2024

Israelis on the scene report seeing the Muslims strategically place themselves at different locations ahead of their attack.

On Friday, the Shabak told local authorities in Holland that Israel is prepared to send over their special and rescue fighter unit to assist in finding and rescuing any missing Israelis. Though, its now been decided to not send them over.

The IDF has placed a blanket travel ban preventing any Israeli serving in the IDF from travelling to Holland, until further notice, according to the IDF spokesperson.

